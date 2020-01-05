Vivo energy to spend Shs600m on customers for ten weeks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda’s national customer promotion that will see over 15,000 motorists rewarded with up to Shs600million worth of prizes has started.

The promotion that started on Dec.16 will run up to Feb.16 at 105 Shell service stations across the country

Dubbed 10 Weeks of Cheer, the promotion is targeted at all motorists that use Shell fuels, lubricants or shop services. To participate, officials said that customers simply have to spend Shs50, 000 in the case of general motorists or Shs10, 000 for riders to get a draw entry coupon at any of the company’s participating pump stations.

Thereafter, customers will be required to scratch their draw entry coupon to reveal their unique code and SMS both the code and their vehicle registration plate number to 8008 for a chance to win.

“In the spirit of gifting, we are giving back to our customers and thanking them for supporting us through the year. Through the 10 Weeks of Cheer promotion, we will make life’s journeys better and give our customers an extra dose of cheer as they wrap up 2019 and start 2020.” said Moses Kebba, the company’s marketing manager at Vivo Energy Uganda said.