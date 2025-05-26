Vipers SC crowned Uganda Premier League champs 7th time

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For the seventh time, Vipers have been crowned UPL champions, lifting the 2024/25 league trophy in front of their own fans at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende May 24th.

Vipers become the first side to get their hands on the revamped trophy, which was officially revealed by FUFA on Thursday in a bid to raise the standards of the domestic top-flight.

By clinching their seventh league crown, Vipers have now equalled Express FC on the all-time roll of honour. Only SC Villa (17) and KCCA FC (13) have won more titles since the inception of the national league in 1968.

Since making their Uganda Premier League debut in the 2009/10 season, the Venoms have claimed the most championships (7), followed by KCCA (5), Express (1), SC Villa (1), and URA (1) in that UPL period—further cementing their status as a modern-day powerhouse.

Final day games

Visiting Soltilo Bright Stars nearly spoilt the party at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende after Alou Kokas gave them the lead in the 62nd minute off a swift counter with Nelson Ssenkatuka setting him up for a close-range finish.

However, Okello restored parity six minutes later from the penalty spot after the referee adjudged the Stars’ defender to have handled in the area although TV replays showed otherwise.

It was Okello’s 19th league goal of the season and 8th from the penalty spot and he duly wins the golden boot after close rival Ivan Ahimbisibwe of URA failed to add on his 16 goals in the 1-0 defeat at second placed NEC.

In the end, Vipers finished the campaign on 69 points, two ahead of NEC.

📷 — Vipers SC Captain Milton Karisa receiving Margherita from the FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim last evening at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende. #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/bInvYnh4CX — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) May 25, 2025

📷 — The fans at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/hcivzVIZik — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) May 25, 2025

Fufa President Moses Magogo flanked by Vipers bankroller Lawrence Mulindwa and league board member Sserebe handed the new league trophy to captain Milton Karisa to the delight of the crowd clad in club home jerseys.

It was partying after the ceremony with several artists led DJs Ssuuna Ben and Mbaziira Tony leading the way.

Vipers will now shift focus to the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they face KCCA on May 31 at the new Fufa Kadiba stadium.

Meanwhile, KCCA made good preps for the final with a 3-0 win over traditional rivals Express at Nakivubo with Julius Poloto getting a brace while on form Emmanuel Anyama added the other.

SC Villa beat Lugazi 1-0 at Lugazi – Hassan Mubiru’s lone strike settling the contest, Maroons secured a top 8th finish with a 2-0 win over Mbarara City at Luzira thanks to goals from Ivan Mayanja and Ambrose Kiirya.

BUL ended the second round unbeaten after edging a five-goal thriller in which they beat UPDF 3-2 at Bombo.

Karim Ndugwa, Ochungu and Samuel Mpaasa netted BUL’s goals while Samuel Ssekamate brace became mere consolation for UPDF.

Kitara were the biggest winners on the final day hammering Mbale Heroes 6-1 with Patrick Kaddu, George Ssenkaaba, Rogers Mugisha (x2), Solomon Okwalinga and Kasaija getting the goals while Robert Eseru scored for Mbale Heroes.

Wakiso Giants’ premier league journey with another 2-0 defeat to Police with goals from Umar Kasumba and Reagan Male.

UPL final day results and standings

Vipers SC 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Express 0-3 KCCA

Lugazi 0-1 SC Villa

Wakiso Giants 0-2 Police

Kitara 1-6 Mbale Heroes

Maroons 2-0 Mbarara City

UPDF 2-3 BUL

NEC 1-0 URA

Pos Club Pts 1 69 2 67 3 59 4 52 5 50 6 45 7 44 8 43 9 39 10 39 11 36 12 32 13 31 14 20 15 20 16 10

*****

SOURCE: UPL MEDIA & VIPERS MEDIA