Vipers are Uganda Premier League champs

⚽ Vipers 3 Express 0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers SC are the 2021/2022 Star-Times Uganda Premier League champions. A 3-0 victory today over defending champions Express FC gave Vipers the title with four games to go.

A double from striker Yunus Sentamu and another from midfielder Bright Anukani at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende were enough to help the hosts sail past Express FC to secure a fifth Uganda league title.

The result takes Vipers to 64 points, 14 points clear of the second-placed KCCA FC which is their closest competitor with four games left to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The game started at a slow pace, but towards the 25th minute, striker Sentamu opened the score sheet before he doubled the lead nine minutes later to command a 2-0 halftime lead. Anukani scored the third goal in the 60th minute with a shot outside the box.

It becomes Vipers’ fifth title after winning 2010/2011, 2015/2016, 2017/2018, and 2019/2020 silverware. It also becomes coach Roberto Oliveira’s second trophy at Vipers after winning the Uganda Cup last season.

Earlier in the day, KCCA FC won their game against Tooro United 2-0 while URA FC also won their game against UPDF.

As it stands now, Vipers have 64 points, followed by KCCA FC with 50 points whilst URA comes third with 49 points. Tooro United is the only team confirmed to be relegated to FUFA Big league, they sit last on the log with just 10 points in 27 games.

*****

URN