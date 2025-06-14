Violence erupts over contested land in Naguru, several injured

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown people have raided Kyiwalimu zone in Naguru go-down, and destroyed several houses and injured more than ten people over a land dispute.

The attack happened at 1:30am when over 70 armed people demolished several houses and left more than 10 people injured. The attackers, wielding pangas, hoes, and other instruments.

According to Ahmed Matovu, chairperson of Kiwalimu Zone, the attack was not a typical robbery but a coordinated, illegal eviction of residents from the contested land. The land is disputed between two parties: Isbat University and Misabahu Din Muslim Community.

The contested land is at Plot no 3, Naguru-close, and plot 54A Naguru drive. Earler this year, the State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja, held a meeting between two parties and cancelled a land title of Misabahu Din Muslim Community that was issued by the Kampala District Land Board, following an investigation by State House Anti-Corruption he had directed.

The Minister stated that the land title was unlawfully issued, as the land rightfully belongs to ISBAT University and falls under the jurisdiction of the Uganda Land Commission.

The land is currently occupied by over 50 squatters who are demanding compensation before vacating the premises. “After the last meeting with the Minister, the Muslim community ran to court, and the ruling was going to take place on the 30th of this month about the rightful owner of the land and people be compensated. Now the other party sent goons at night and caused this mayhem, destroying our properties without even a court order.” Matovu said.

Matovu strongly condemned the violent, night raid and destruction of residents’ homes, describing it as an illegal act. He has since appealed to President Museveni to intervene in the matter, warning that further inaction could lead to more loss of life.

Other affected residents are still reeling from the traumatic experience of the nighttime attack and destruction of their homes.

According to Jonhan Musinguzi, the Regional Police Commander-RPC of Kampala Metropolitan East, police have arrested four suspected attackers.

“The police responded promptly and worked closely with the community. Despite the destruction, we’ve apprehended four suspects who are currently in custody. I’m informed by the DPC that some of the attackers were nearly lynched by the community, but they were rescued by the police and are now receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital.” Musinguzi noted.

Musinguzi noted that the suspects will undergo police interrogation to determine who masterminded the attack. He said the investigations into the land dispute claims by the community are set to commence.

“Anyone claiming ownership of the land should follow lawful processes. If you’ve won a court case, obtain a court order, then follow the proper channels, from the office of the Inspector General of Police down to us at Kampala Metropolitan East. We would then involve the community and all stakeholders, rather than mobilizing goons to attack our people.” Musinguzi .

The Kira Road Division Police have taken control of the area and are deploying officers to protect the affected residents. A thorough investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is now underway.

*****

URN