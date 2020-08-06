Villarreal closes to loan Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Real Madrid’s Japanese international forward Takefusa Kubo is on the verge of agreeing to a one-year loan deal with Villarreal, with the agreement likely to be made official in the coming hours according to reports in the Spanish press.

The 19-year-old impressed last season in his loan spell at Mallorca, where he scored four goals in 35 league appearances.

However, it’s still difficult for the Japanese to form part of the Madrid first team squad because he doesn’t have an EU passport, as well as facing intense competition from his teammates in the same position.

A move to Villarreal would give him the chance to progress as a player. The club from the east coast of Spain ended last season in fifth place in La Liga and will play in the Europa League next season, while the arrival of Unai Emery as first team coach means they have an experienced man at the helm.

Kubo showed last season that he is a player with excellent close control and has the ability to provide precise assists. He has also proved dangerous in and around the rival’s penalty areas.

****

XINHUA