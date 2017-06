VIDEO: Tororo District in panic over circulating leaflets

Residents of Tororo district are in panic over a letter that was dropped in the town centre purportedly giving Itesots a one week ultimatum to leave the district

The unsigned letter is purported to have come from the Japadholas. The letter purportedly threatens to harm the Itesots should they fail to leave the district before 23rd of this month.

Some residents now plan to vacate the district for fear of being killed.