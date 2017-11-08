VIDEO: Opposition meet legal committee, reject age limit amendment

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Leaders of opposition parties – the Democratic Party, the Conservative Party and the Justice Forum want Article 102, Clause B of the constitution providing for the presidential age limit to first serve its purpose before any amendment or scrapping can be discussed.

According to the DP Vice President Mukasa Mbidde, being president is a specialized job, and article 102 b should be looked at as one of the qualifications instead of calling it discriminatory as argued by those who want to scrap it.

While Ken Lukyamuzi the CP president said whoever is pushing for the scrapping of the age limit plans to create a life president in Uganda.