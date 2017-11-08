Wednesday , November 8 2017
Business Partners
Home / News / VIDEO: Opposition meet legal committee, reject age limit amendment

VIDEO: Opposition meet legal committee, reject age limit amendment

The Independent November 8, 2017 News, VIDEOS Leave a comment 227 Views

VIDEO: Opposition meet legal committee, reject age limit amendment

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Leaders of opposition parties – the Democratic Party, the Conservative Party and the Justice Forum want Article 102, Clause B of the constitution providing for the presidential age limit to first serve its purpose before any amendment or scrapping can be discussed.

According to the DP Vice President Mukasa Mbidde, being president is a specialized job, and article 102 b should be looked at as one of the qualifications instead of calling it discriminatory as argued by those who want to scrap it.

While Ken Lukyamuzi the CP president said whoever is pushing for the scrapping of the age limit plans to create a life president in Uganda.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved