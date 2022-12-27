VIDEO: Ganda Boys release ‘new’ Ekitibwa Kya Buganda

The Ganda Boys release Buganda National Anthem ‘Ekitiibwa kya Buganda’

Bogota, Colombia | THE INDEPENDENT | After months of recording, Ganda Boys have released a first version of a recording of Ekitibwa Kya Buganda (Buganda anthem) that was recently done at Audio Vision in Bogotá in Colombia.

The Ganda Boys have in the past months organised choirs from all six continents of the world to come together in a cultural celebration of Uganda’s heritage, by collaborating in a recording of the Buganda National Anthem, “Ekitiibwa kya Buganda”.

The Bogotà Philharmonic Orchestra recorded the anthem with a new orchestral arrangement by Ganda Boys founder member, Craig Pruess. The final recording will be mixed by GRAMMY winner Latino producer and engineer, Daniel Cortés.

The Ganda Boys are a UK-based, African fusion band. Its members include Ugandan singers Denis Mugagga and Dan Sewagudde (formerly of DaTwins), along with UK musician, arranger, record producer, and film composer Pruess.

FULL VIDEO (click to view)

Nneebaza ba Ganda Boys olw’enteekateeka y’okuyimba Ekitiibwa kya Buganda mu ngeri ey’ekikugu n’obuwoomu obwenkaniddaawo. Batukubye enkata ya Ssekukkulu 😊👌🏽👏🏾🙌🏾 CPM. pic.twitter.com/Td4JobrkO3 — Charles Peter Mayiga (@cpmayiga) December 26, 2022