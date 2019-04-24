VIDEO: Five feared dead in Kira Road accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to five people are feared dead after a truck rammed into taxis, a bus and boda bodas at the Kira Road Police traffic lights this evening. Police confirmed one dead at the accident spot after a massive rescue effort by bystanders and the Red Cross.

CCTV footage showed the truck seemingly failing to break and crashing into traffic at the junction.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

The nasty accident that happened at Kiira road traffic lights. *trailer failed to break and rammed into stationary cars and boda bodas. pic.twitter.com/dukJd5vtS5 — ands JEFF (@andsjeff) April 24, 2019