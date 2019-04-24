Wednesday , April 24 2019
Airtel
Home / News / VIDEO: Five feared dead in Kira Road accident

VIDEO: Five feared dead in Kira Road accident

The Independent April 24, 2019 News Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Up to five people are feared dead after a truck rammed into taxis, a bus and boda bodas at the Kira Road Police traffic lights this evening. Police confirmed one dead at the accident spot after a massive rescue effort by bystanders and the Red Cross.

CCTV footage showed the truck seemingly failing to break and crashing into traffic at the junction.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved