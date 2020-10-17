Saturday , October 17 2020
Lato Milk
Home / SPORTS / VAR cancels late Liverpool goal as Merseyside derby ends in stalement
Covid-19 Image

VAR cancels late Liverpool goal as Merseyside derby ends in stalement

The Independent October 17, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | FULL-TIME Everton 2-2 Liverpool. A quite remarkable derby. Liverpool twice went ahead through Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, but Everton fought back through Michael Keane and a late leveller from Calvert-Lewin.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved