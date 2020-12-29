UYD petitions Speaker, IGP over brutality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) have resolved to petition the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga over the brutality by security personnel. They have said that they will also petition the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola and the Chief of Defense Staff Gen. David Muhoozi.

Ismail Kiiyra, the UYD president says that the petition follows Sunday’s incidents where Ghetto TV journalist Ashraf Kasirye was shot and Francis Ssenteza, one of the bodyguards of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was allegedly knocked to death by a UPDF truck.

Kiirya says that they want justice for Ugandans that have suffered in the hands of security personnel.

Kiirya indicates that they are going to mobilize all the UYD members and supporters from all the districts to take the petition in case the government fails to investigate and produce the security officers that were involved in acts that are controversial to their mandate.

UYD also wants the Electoral Commission to lift the ban on political campaigns in selected districts.

On Saturday, the EC suspended campaign meetings of all categories of elections in 16 districts and cities in the country due to the surging Covid-19 infections exacerbated by mass gatherings.

The districts include Kasese, Mbarara, Kabarole, Luweero, and Kampala among others. EC advised candidates to restrict themselves to virtual campaigns by using radios, televisions, social media, community-based public address systems and other online platforms.

URN