UWA puts UGX 10M bounty on lions killers

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced a cash bounty of 10 Million Shillings bounty for anybody who will provide information that will lead to the arrest of the people behind the killing of six lions in Queen Elizabeth National park.

The lions were found dead on Friday evening, in Ishasha sector, Kihihi sub-county, Kanungu district. Their heads, feet, tails, hearts and livers were cut off and taken.

Preliminary investigations attribute the death to suspected poisoning after eight vultures that fed on carcasses of the lions were also found dead.

On Monday, Hangi Bashil, UWA Public Relations Officer issued a statement requesting members of the public to share information about the death of the lions through telephone number +256 776 800 152. Bashil also says in a statement that the confidentiality of anyone who shares information is guaranteed.

He adds that all Ugandans have to work together towards fighting all forms of crime against wildlife.

Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, the Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that District security officials together with UWA officials will on Tuesday hold a meeting with locals neighbouring the national park in the sub-counties of Nyanga and Kihihi to forge ways of safeguarding wild animals in the national park.

On Saturday, UWA collected the samples from the carcasses and took them for laboratory tests to establish the actual cause of death.

