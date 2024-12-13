UVA, Minister Tumwebaze plot to end menace of quack Veterinary Doctors

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | The newly elected Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) executive and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF) have agreed to lead a new drive to end quackery that is affecting the quality of products from Ugandan farms.

“There are very many quack doctors right across the country. If any one comes to your farm to treat your animals, please ask him for his identification and certificate so that you confirm he is qualified to handle animals” said newly elected UVA President Dr Andrew Akashaba.

In his inaugural speech, Akashaba identified quackery, unfilled positions and absence of veterinary doctor positions in some districts plus lack of transport to reach the far ends of the country to deliver services, as challenges the new executive has to address to improve the animal industry sector.

He confidently told Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze and State Minister Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama that if the bottlenecks are dealt with, Uganda has the capability of matching African beef and poultry giants like South Africa and Botswana.

Ministers Tumwebaze and Rwamirama re-echoed the need to deal with the issue of quack doctors but urged greater emphasis on increasing the number of trained para-vets as key links to farmers across the country.

Tumwebaze said he will soon order an audit of structures in all districts across the country to ensure they all have the position of Veterinary Officer filled. He promised to refurbish the dilapidated Uganda Veterinary Association headquarters and animal clinic in Wandegeya.

Rwamirama challenged doctors to be relevant to society by dealing with farmers needs. He decried the absence of proper tertiary training facilities to serve the veterinary sector, meaning today Uganda lacks qualified farm managers and even meat inspectors, which is a threat to the health of citizens.

On farm managers, he said that often after a veterinary doctor visits, the animals are on their own as most farm managers are short of required knowledge.

Dr Akashaba, a veteran of Makerere University student politics, is the incumbent UVA Western Chapter President and takes over from from Daniel Kasibule, who has finished his mandated two terms.

The handover ceremony held Wednesday had the newly elected executive sworn in. The Minister also inaugurated the first UVA Board of trustees.

Officials sworn into office

✳ PRESIDENT

Andrew Akashaba

✳ VICE PRESIDENT

Joshua Waiswa

✳GENERAL SECRETARY

David Eseru

✳ DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

Bill Kizito Sseguya

✳ TREASURER

Geoffrey Mukama

✳ DEPUTY TREASURER

Michael Kiragga

✳COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Joseph Amanya

Joseph R Kagoro

Jackson Twebaze

✳CVA COUNCILLOR

Edward Omaido

****

RELATED STORIES