Akashaba leads clean sweep of Uganda Veterinary Association elections

✳ PRESIDENT

Andrew Akashaba 111

Ben Ssenkeera 59

Joseph Byaruhanga 20

David Okello 10

Ismail Asiimwe 4

✳ VICE PRESIDENT

Joshua Waiswa 102

Madrine Sitenda 99

✳GENERAL SECRETARY

David Eseru 78

Silver Masiko 74

William Blatter 50

✳ DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

Bill Kizito Sseguya (unopposed)

✳ TREASURER

Geoffrey Mukama 100

Jesse Mutesasira 61

Justine Wobusobozi 41

✳ DEPUTY TREASURER

Michael Kiragga (unopposed)

✳COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Joseph Amanya 141

Joseph R Kagoro 130

Jackson Twebaze 118

Brian Kyagulanyi 103

Simkon Massa 55

✳CVA COUNCILLOR

Edward Omaido 116

Isabel Mweheire 80

Mbarara, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Andrew Akashaba caused a major upset at the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) elections in Mbarara on Friday. Akashaba made full use of his ‘home ground advantage’, winning the presidency by 111 votes to his nearest challenger Ben Ssenkeera from Kampala who managed 59 votes.

Akashaba, a veteran of Makerere University student politics, is the UVA Western Chapter President and was technically the full host at Las Vegas Hotel in Mbarara for this week’s farmers exhibition, symposium and AGM. Ssenkeera is former UVA treasurer and was favourite to take over from Daniel Kasibule, who has finished his mandated two terms.

The rest of the contests for other positions were very close, just three votes to determine the vice president for example, but in all, the incumbents and status quo, were thrown out.

