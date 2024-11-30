Akashaba leads clean sweep of Uganda Veterinary Association elections

✳ PRESIDENT
Andrew Akashaba 111
Ben Ssenkeera 59
Joseph Byaruhanga 20
David Okello 10
Ismail Asiimwe 4
✳ VICE PRESIDENT
Joshua Waiswa 102
Madrine Sitenda 99
✳GENERAL SECRETARY
David Eseru 78
Silver Masiko 74
William Blatter 50
✳ DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY
Bill Kizito Sseguya (unopposed)
✳ TREASURER
Geoffrey Mukama 100
Jesse Mutesasira 61
Justine Wobusobozi 41
✳ DEPUTY TREASURER
Michael Kiragga (unopposed)
✳COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Joseph Amanya 141
Joseph R Kagoro 130
Jackson Twebaze 118
Brian Kyagulanyi 103
Simkon Massa 55
✳CVA COUNCILLOR
Edward Omaido 116
Isabel Mweheire 80
Mbarara, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Andrew Akashaba caused a major upset at the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) elections in Mbarara on Friday. Akashaba made full use of his ‘home ground advantage’, winning the presidency by 111 votes to his nearest challenger Ben Ssenkeera from Kampala who managed 59 votes.
Akashaba, a veteran of Makerere University student politics, is the UVA Western Chapter President and was technically the full host at Las Vegas Hotel in Mbarara for this week’s farmers exhibition, symposium and AGM. Ssenkeera is former UVA treasurer and was favourite to take over from Daniel Kasibule, who has finished his mandated two terms.
The rest of the contests for other positions were very close, just three votes to determine the vice president for example, but in all, the incumbents and status quo, were thrown out.
