Uthman Mugisa wins Hoima LCV by-election

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uthman Mubarak Kadir Mugisa of the National Resistance Movement-NRM Party has been declared the winner of the Hoima LCV by-election.

Mugisa who is the son of the former LCV Chairperson Hoima, Kadir Kirungi who perished in an accident in March was declared winner by Merab Kasande, the Hoima district returning officer at Dwoli Primary school in Kitoba sub-county.

Mugisa garnered 18,353 votes beating four other candidates who also participated in the race.

The other candidates are Vincent Muhumuza Savana who contested on an independent ticket. He emerged the second with 12,020 votes while Moses Aguuda of the National Unity Platform-NUP Party came third with 3,972 votes.

Patrick Musinguzi of the Forum for Democratic change-FDC emerged the fourth with 271 votes while Lenox Mugume who also contested on an independent ticket was the last with 179 votes.

According to Kasande, the elections were peaceful, free, fair, and credible with no form of violence registered.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner of the by-election, Mugisa thanked the people of Hoima for entrusting him with the seat.

He says top on his agenda will be tackling the issue of massive land grabbing and evictions that have persistent in the district for long putting area residents on tension.

According to Mugisa, he will ensure that all land titles that were acquired fraudulently are canceled so that people can settle peacefully on their land.

He has rallied all those who lost to join him and work at improving and extending appropriate service delivery to the people of Hoima.

Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the electoral commission applauded the people of Hoima district for executing a high degree of discipline during and after the election saying the entire election process was peaceful.

Byabakama thanked all the candidates who participated in the election for strictly adhering to the guidelines issued to them by the electoral commission.

The Hoima LCV seat became vacant following the tragic passing of Kadir Kirungi, the former LCV chairperson, in a motor accident on March 17, 2023, along the Hoima-Kampala Road in Mataagi village, Bukomero town council, Kiboga district.

