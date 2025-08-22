US Secretary of State Rubio hails President Museveni for regional stability

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken on the phone with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to discuss opportunities to deepen U.S.-Uganda cooperation on migration, reciprocal trade, and commercial ties.
According to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the Secretary on Thursday thanked Uganda for providing a model of regional stability, including its valuable contributions to peacekeeping in East Africa.
A day earlier, internal government documents obtained by CBS News showed the Trump administration has expanded its campaign to Uganda and Honduras, as it persuades countries around the world to aid its crackdown on illegal immigration by accepting deportations of migrants who are not their own citizens.
“The documents indicate Uganda in East Africa recently agreed to accept deportees from the U.S. who hail from other countries on the continent, as long as they don’t have criminal histories. It’s unclear how many deportees Uganda would ultimately accept under the arrangement with the U.S. government. Honduras’ government has also agreed to receive deportees from other Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, including families traveling with children, the documents show. The government of Honduras agreed to a relatively small number of deportations — just several hundred over two years — but the documents indicate it could decide to accept more,” CBS News reported.