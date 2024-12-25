MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | The documents available to the Russian Defense Ministry show that the United States is ramping up its biological warfare presence on the African continent, Deputy Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Aleksey Rtishchev told a briefing on Tuesday.

“The documents at our disposal confirm that the US biological warfare presence on the African continent is growing at a rapid pace. Research institutes of the US Department of Defense actively work in the region,” the defense official said.

For example, branches of the US National Naval Military Medical Center are stationed in Ghana and Djibouti where active work is carried out in natural disease foci, isolation and sequencing of pathogens, the Russian general said.

The US Army Military Medical Center in Kenya has deployed a network of field stations to monitor the spread of infectious diseases in Equatorial Africa. In Nigeria, a joint medical research center and a military medical laboratory of the armed forces of the republic have been established in 2024, with 10 specialists of the US Department of Defense permanently on staff, he said.

The Pentagon uses the relevant infrastructure and potential of African countries to conduct military-biological research. The US government customers are the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the National Security Agency and the US State Department. The main consumers of the research results are the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he said.

“At the same time, the United States does not disclose the ultimate goals of the experiments to partners, who are often unaware of the risks associated with the implementation of US programs,” the Russian general said.

