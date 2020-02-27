US consumer firm to invest more in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT REPORTER | Procter & Gamble (P&G) President for Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (AMA), Suranjan Magesvaran was in Uganda last week to re-affirm the company’s commitment to invest more in Uganda.

Magesvaran met with the Minister of the Presidency, Esther Mbayo at the Statehouse in Kampala.

The firm specializes in a wide range of personal health/consumer health, and personal care and hygiene products, these products are organized into several segments including beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, baby, feminine and family care.

Some of the firm’s products in Uganda are Ariel, Always, Gilette, Pampers and Vicks plus more. Officials did not disclose much about what transpired in the meeting. Analysts have however welcomed this development saying it would create new jobs and related opportunities for the economy.

P&G was established in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble. It is headquartered in Ohio, USA.