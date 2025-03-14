URSB Registrar General outlines agency’s vital role in Uganda’s business environment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho, has highlighted the organization’s expansive role in facilitating private sector growth and improving Uganda’s investment climate.

“We hold valuable information on movable property, company insolvency, liquidation proceedings, and bankruptcy cases. Our intellectual property records include trademarks, patents, designs, and utility models dating back to the 1960s,” said Register General Kainobwisho.

She was speaking at a Business and Innovation Forum for commercial attachés in Uganda at the URSB headquarters in Kololo yesterday.

The forum, which hosted distinguished foreign diplomats, ministers, URSB board members, and government representatives, aimed to showcase URSB reforms and innovations, engage with the diplomatic community, and promote Uganda as an investment destination.

In her remarks, Kainobwisho explained that URSB, which was established in 1910, serves as the official custodian of critical business and legal documents dating back more than a century. While civil registration responsibilities were transferred to the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA), URSB maintains extensive records including private company registrations, name changes, and legal documents.

The Registrar General emphasized URSB’s public service role, noting that citizens engage regularly with the information under their stewardship. “Our systems help verify critical business and legal information that impacts daily transactions,” she stated.

URSB maintains regional offices throughout Uganda to provide in-person services to citizens and foreign visitors. The agency continues to serve as a cornerstone of Uganda’s business registration and intellectual property infrastructure.