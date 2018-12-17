URA’s new 22-floor headquarters

Facts about the URA Tower

✅ 22 floor building

✅ Four podiums and eighteen tower floors

✅ Total 26,021 square metres

✅ Project cost sh 139 billion

✅ Car parking 12,923 square metres

✅ 5 levels for parking

✅ Car parking for 360 cars plus surface parking for 710 vehicles

✅ A crèche for breastfeeding staff , gym, Sauna, Unisex Saloon

✅ Expected to accomodate 1,700 staff at peak in 10 years time

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new sh139 billion Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) headquarters that opens soon is a 22 floor building divided into four podiums and eighteen tower floors totaling 26,021 square metres. It is the tallest building in Uganda.

The tower will reduce the cost of doing business for taxpayers through provision of one-stop-service-centre and for URA, savings of over sh3 billion annually on rent, transport, ICT connectivity, security, and courier services.

“The URA headquarters project aims to provide infrastructure for better service delivery and the strategy is to have all URA back office operation in Kampala, Mukono and Entebbe converge at Nakawa in the proposed HQs building,” according to URA’s Ian Rumanyika, Manager Public and Corporate Affairs.

He explained that the tower will facilitate a full integration of the back office service to support the self service business model of e-transactions, under one roof, while maintaining only tax payers’ service centres. It is expected that URA will offer faster and better services to clients resulting from process integration while reducing administrative costs to the taxpayer and URA.

It is envisaged that only tax information centres will remain operational in central Kampala and its environs after the closure of the main tax offices in Kampala East, North, Central, Entebbe and Mukono. Staff have started relocating to the new URA Tower that is expected to be fully operational by January 1, 2019.

According to Rumanyika, the building is designed to be Green with an Intelligent Building Management System (BMS) and other ICT Innovations, making it a high performance building. The project is fully funded by the Government of Uganda and structural works for the main tower, parking building and conference hall is 99% completed.

The URA headquarters will tower over The Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala, Workers House and Crested Towers.

