URA recognises top 20 tax paying educational institutions

Uganda Revenue Authority has released a list of top 20 tax payers in the education sector ahead of June 8 – the day Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presents the 2017/18 national budget.

According to a notice released by URA’s Commissioner General, Doris Akol on June 1, the 20 institutions that made it to the list are; Makerere University Council, International School of Uganda Limited, Kyambogo University, Uganda Christian University, Rainbow International School (2003) Limited, Cavendish University Uganda Limited, Gems Education Uganda Limited, Uganda Management institute, Kampala International School Uganda Limited, Islamic University in Uganda, Greenhill Holdings Limited, Makerere University Business School, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Nkumba University, Uganda Martyrs University, Ambrosoli Limited, Agakhan Education Service Uganda, National Curriculum Development Centre, Law Development Centre and Bishop Stuart University Mbarara (U) Ltd.

Ian Rumanyika, the manager for public and corporate affairs in the CG’s office told The Independent that institutions that did not make it to the top 20 list “maybe compliant but not among the TOP 20.”

When asked further to clarify on the criteria for naming the top 20, he said:

“These specifically are recognised for the highest contribution in terms of amounts in the education sector.”

Akol did not mention specific amounts the above institititions contribute to the national coffers.

“Your commitment to pay taxes deserves a special node from URA, the parents and other members of the public,” Akol said in the notice. She added: “I wish to implore many more well – known educational institutions to faithfully meet their tax obligations and be part of this top group as a further demonstration of public accountability.”

Akol’s plea would aid her efforts to meet the ever increasing annual targets set for her by government.

By the end of the first nine months of this financial year (July – March), the tax authority had collected Shs 9.2 trillion as part of its annual target of Shs 13.1 trillion to finance national activities.

