URA explains tower leaks after hailstorm hits Nakawa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy rain with strong winds today hit Nakawa, momentarily affecting operations one of the 23 floors of the new Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Tower. Water leaked onto the work area, through the louvers.

URA confirmed the development, saying they will come up with a more robust solution to protect their newly installed louvers.

Across the city, photographs were shared of walls that had collapsed, roads flooded and roof-tops blown off as a hailstorm hit Kampala Monday afternoon.

In a video captured by a staff member, employees are seen running away from their desks taking refuge in another corner, with a few running to save the computers.

It is not clear which floors were leaking.

The evening down pour disrupted work at the @URAUganda headquaters in Nakawa. Several floors on the tower were affected. I hope URA backed up all the documents on the cloud. Can the construction engineers explain this. pic.twitter.com/j8xIGLkNyT — Solomon Serwanjja (@SolomonSerwanjj) September 2, 2019



The 23-floor building cost taxpayers Shs 139bn. It was officially opened by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in January this year. Its completion meant that URA had to shift most of its staff from nearby Kampala offices to the Tower.

The building also houses the office of the URA Commissioner General Doris Akol.

Efforts to reach URA officials for a comment were futile but hey later released a press statement.