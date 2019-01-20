URA complex commissioned, staff urged on patriotism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned the iconic Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Tower, with a call on the on the institutions in Government to renew their strength towards fulfilling their main mission which is to see the economy grow.

“Your role is to assist the economy to grow. This is our survival and you have absolutely no right to frustrate business because if it doesn’t grow, how will you collect more revenue? This is to create jobs for our children, to get out of dependency and if you are not able to help, please go and do other things,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the staff of URA to step up their game by facilitating business in the country adding “one of your missions is to facilitate business and investment. Don’t waste time anybody`s time, these are people who are adding to the national wealth.”

The President was speaking during the official commissioning of the Uganda Revenue Authority Tower in Nakawa Division Kampala District. The 22-floor building has been constructed at a total cost of UGX139 billion.

The President who toured the complex reiterated that government is planning to put up office structures in a move that will see government cut cost on rent.

“We are going to build a government campus although we have delayed because of some corrupt people. Government has been losing Shs.96 billion per year to pay rent for Central Government offices only,” he noted.

He advised URA staff to remain patriotic if the institution is to achieve the expected results. He warned that government will not tolerate any corrupt officials now that so many young educated Ugandans are readily available to take up those positions.

He said that all the country’s borders must be scanned adding that measures must be put in place to close the gaps. He commended URA for the measures that have been put in place so far citing the electronic Monitoring Unit as an example.

Museveni revealed that Government spent more time in revamping URA by recruiting people with integrity. He was, therefore, optimistic that with integrity, patriotism, technical training and technology, URA is destined for great performance.

State Minister for Planning, David Bahati, said the President’s commissioning of the complex spelled an endorsement of the work that URA has been doing. He said the building will save Government approximately Shs.7 billion in rental fees. He added that this is in line with the policy of consolidating Government resources where it is envisaged that Government institutions should have their own office accommodation at Bwebajja along the Kampala – Entebbe highway.

URA Board Chairman, Dr. Simon Kagugube thanked President Museveni for the support and partnership in building URA house. He observed that this will go a long way in improving service delivery to the public.

Commissioner General of URA, Doris Akol, lauded President Museveni and the Government of Uganda for fully committing funds to the project which, she said, will offer infrastructure for better service delivery and reduce the cost of doing business for both taxpayers and URA in one stop service centre. She pledged commitment and better services to the country.

President Museveni was among the people who were given awards for outstanding contribution to URA.

