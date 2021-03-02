URA cleared more trucks through Busia last year

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 100,000 more trucks with goods crossed into Uganda through the Busia One-Stop Border post last year compared to the previous year, Uganda Revenue Authority-URA has revealed.

According to URA, over 416,160 trucks crossed into Uganda through Busia in 2020 compared to 315,360 trucks in 2019.

Duncan Kakonge, the URA Manager in-charge of the Eastern Region, attributes the increase in traffic to the impact of COVID-19 that restricted informal trade since some traders often prefer using porous border points to import and export goods.

He explained that when the government announced the nationwide lockdown, they registered new clients as people decided to use the formal exit and entry points.

Henry Bwire, the Monitoring Officer of Grains and Cereals under the Famine Early Warning System-FUSNET at Busia border, says that they are currently able to export over 1,800 metric tons of produce daily compared to the previous years where they could not raise even 700 metric tons.

He attributes the increase in trade to the restriction of informal trade in the area, saying currently, traders combine their products and clear them as one truck.

David Mangeni, a resident of Busia municipality, says the increment in the volume of goods is good business for the government. He appeals to the government to set aside a special percentage specifically to develop Busia town.

George Barasa, one of the LC I chairpersons also warns the government to give Busia municipality some money collected from the traders to solve the issue of unemployment.

Wilson Magemeso, the Secretary Busia Produce Dealers, says they could even perform better if the government decided to restrict foreign traders from accessing local farmers directly.

URN