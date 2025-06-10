Uproar over Kenyan teacher who died in police custody

Security beefed up at City Mortuary ahead of Albert Ojwang’s autopsy

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | More security personnel were sent to the City Mortuary on Tuesday, ahead of a planned autopsy on the body of slain Homa Bay teacher Albert Omondi Ojwang.

This is after a group of activists who were accompanied by the family stormed the body holding area at the mortuary and “disturbed” Ojwang’s body.

The incident happened on Monday as pathologists and police planned an autopsy on the body.

The exercise was pushed to Tuesday, Government chief pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said.

He said he is part of the team conducting the exercise.

“I am still part of the team. I have not resigned from the exercise. The guy was my relative,” he said.

Police say Ojwang was found unconscious in his cell after being booked there over claims of false publication.

He had been arrested on Friday from his Homa Bay home and brought to Nairobi for grilling.

He was taken to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling before the arresting officers took him to Central police for holding. According to the Occurrence Book, he was the 59th suspect admitted to the station, booked at 2:35 a.m. under the charge of false publication.

The autopsy was delayed to ensure transparency, with independent pathologists and civil rights organizations present.

“We want transparency. There must be no foul play,” said the family lawyer Julius Juma.

Following mounting pressure, IG Kanja interdicted the Central Police Station commander, duty officer, cell sentry, and all officers on duty to allow an impartial investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“This is standard protocol to ensure impartial investigations. IPOA is leading the process. If anyone is found culpable, they will face the law,” Kanja stated.

The Law Society of Kenya, led by President Faith Odhiambo, questioned the arrest’s legality, noting no court order justified the overnight transfer from Homa Bay to Nairobi, violating the Criminal Procedure Code and Police Standing Orders.

Some of those interdicted claim they were on off duty when the incident happened.

Ojwang was a teacher based in Voi. He had traveled home in Homabay for the weekend when the incident happened.

He and co-accused Kelvin Moinde faced charges of publishing false information about Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who had lodged the complaint.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently announced there was insufficient evidence to charge Moinde.

“Upon careful perusal of the inquiry file, the Director of Public Prosecutions is satisfied that there is NO sufficient evidence to charge Mr Kelvin Moinde,” the ODPP stated.

SOURCE:THE STAR KENYA