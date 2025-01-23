UPE: Head teachers want automatic promotion policy reconsidered 

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of head teachers in Kasese District is urging the government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, to reconsider certain aspects of the policy that allows for the automatic promotion of pupils under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program.

Automatic promotion was implemented in 2005 as part of a broader national education strategy aimed at increasing efficiency in basic education. The goal was to improve student retention and reduce issues of school dropouts and repetition, which were creating significant financial burdens for the government.

During a stakeholders’ meeting held at Kanyatsi Primary School in Kithoma – Kanyatsi Town Council Tuesday, head teachers expressed their unanimous opposition to the mass promotion of learners. They noted that many learners have taken advantage of this policy to deliberately skip classes.

Gabriel Kiregheya, the head teacher at Kighuramu Primary School, stated that the mass promotion policy compels them to advance learners to the next classes regardless of their poor performance.

Kettie Nabaasa Kayanda, the head teacher at Kyabikere Primary School, emphasized that promoting learners without considering their overall performance negatively impacts them by the end of Primary Seven.

He believes that promotion based on performance encourages students to focus on their studies. Yokonia Baluku, the head teacher at Kanyatsi Primary School and the Zonal Leader for Kithoma – Kanyatsi Town Council added that the current policy contributes significantly to the poor performance of learners in many government schools.

