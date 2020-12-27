UPDF veteran drowns in swamp while catching mudfish

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF veteran has drowned while hunting mudfish in a nearby swamp in Dokolo district. The deceased is Private Sam Opio, a resident of Olyaka B village in Olyaka parish, Namasale sub county in Amolatar district.

He drowned on Christmas while hunting for mudfish in the swamp. His body was retrieved from the swamp where it had sunk on the mud on Boxing day. Geoffrey Otim, the officer in charge Bangaladec police outpost in Namasale sub county says the deceased has been venturing into the swamp to catch mudfish for the last five years.

He explains that Opio would go to the swamp at 4 am and return home at around 11 am. He however says on the fateful day, the deceased’s family waited for him to return in vain prompting them to report the matter.

Rembo Ongu, the Namasale sub county LC III chairperson says the deceased had made a small canoe that he would use to hunt for the mudfish. He says Opio descended into the water after a snake entered the boat he was using.

The deceased’s daughter, Susan Alanyo says that her father who served the army for over 25-years has been struggling to secure his retirement package from the government which prompted him to venture into trapping mudfish as an alternative source of livelihood.

Opio’s friend also a retired soldier told URN on condition of anonymity that many of them are wallowing in poverty after failing to secure their retirement package.

URN