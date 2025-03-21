UPDF urged to uphold discipline ahead of South Sudan deployment

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commander Land Force of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, has called on troops to uphold discipline and professionalism as they prepare for deployment to South Sudan under “Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya.”

The deployment follows a request by the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, seeking urgent support in stabilising the country after renewed conflict broke out.

While briefing and leading the contingent, which is under the command of Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, Lt Gen Muhanga reminded the troops of their core mission: maintaining peace and security in the country.

Lt Gen Muhanga emphasised that their conduct should reflect the values of the UPDF.

The troops are expected to reinforce peacekeeping efforts and prevent further escalation of violence in the country.

SOURCE: UPDF Media