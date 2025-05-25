UPDF suspends defense cooperation with Germany over ambassador’s alleged subversive activities

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Ugandan military said Sunday that it has suspended all defense and military cooperation with Germany over the latter’s conduct in the East African country.

Chris Magezi, Ugandan military spokesperson, said in a statement issued here that the decision is in response to credible intelligence reports that German Ambassador to Uganda Mathias Schauer is actively engaged in subversive activities in the country.

“The suspension will remain in force until the full resolution of the matter of the ambassador’s involvement with hostile pseudo-political-military forces operating in the country against the Ugandan government,” Magezi said.

Several opposition politicians and supporters have been arrested in Uganda over reports that they are involved in subversive activities. Veteran opposition politician Kizza Besigye is currently facing treason charges in court.

Security agencies have warned opposition politicians against causing chaos as the country prepares for general elections scheduled for early next year.

The opposition has protested the arrests, saying they are facing trumped-up charges. ■