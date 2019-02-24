UPDF start probe on Kampala-Jinja Road traffic incident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF will probe an incident in which Maj. Gen Matayo Kyaligonza and his military guards were photographed assaulting a police woman in Seeta, on the Kampala-Jinja highway.

The incident was captured by UBC TV and radio journalist Peter Otai, who said in a tweet that he was also beaten up by the guards. The traffic policewoman had stopped Maj.Gen. Kyaligonza’s car after the driver reportedly made a U-turn.

PHONE VIDEO: Retired Major General Matayo Kyaligonza and his bodyguards assault a female traffic officer. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/KjPE4aXpza — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) February 24, 2019

@AKasingye if this is what we are preaching in this country then we are doomed. I was beaten by the same @updf men because I told them what they where doing was wrong pic.twitter.com/QbnzboHRux — Otai Peter (@OtaiPeter) February 24, 2019

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karamire also took to twitter to condemn the incident, saying, “We have been informed of the incident involving a Police traffic Sergeant and UPDF military Police Soldiers. It is very regrettable and apologies to our Police Sister. UPDF and UPF are establishing the facts. Findings will guide action to be taken.”

Kyalingonza is Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi.

I remember one day he was demoted for slapping the OC Station Jinja Rd ASP Tumusiime in 1989. https://t.co/sVi38oq06q — Asan Kasingye (@AKasingye) February 24, 2019