UPDF start probe on Kampala-Jinja Road traffic incident

The Independent February 24, 2019 News Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF will probe an incident in which Maj. Gen Matayo Kyaligonza and his military guards were photographed assaulting a police woman in Seeta, on the Kampala-Jinja highway.

The incident was captured by UBC TV and radio journalist Peter Otai, who said in a tweet that he was also beaten up by the guards. The traffic policewoman had stopped Maj.Gen. Kyaligonza’s car after the driver reportedly made a U-turn.

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karamire also took to twitter to condemn the incident, saying, “We have been informed of the incident involving a Police traffic Sergeant and UPDF military Police Soldiers. It is very regrettable and apologies to our Police Sister. UPDF and UPF are establishing the facts. Findings will guide action to be taken.”

Kyalingonza is Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi.

 

