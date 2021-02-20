UPDF soldier shoots himself dead in Bunyangabu

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Forces- UPDF soldier shot himself dead in Bunyangabu district on Friday.

Private Godfrey Nandasaba reportedly took his own life from inside his army tent at Kisogi-Rwimi army detach in Kabonero Sub County.

According to the UPDF Mountain Division Spokesperson, Capt George Musinguzi, the incident happened at around 6pm under circumstances that are yet to be established.

He explains that his colleagues suddenly heard bullets from his tent and when they rushed there, they found that he had shot himself in the head and was already dead.

Musunguzi says they are now investigating circumstances under which Nandasaba cut his life short, adding that they already have leads it could have been as a result of a family misunderstanding.

In November last year, a Court Martial sitting at Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal Tourism City handed a UPDF soldier a 90-year sentence for murder.

Private Paul Lotukei was found guilty of murdering Pamela Nayebale, 26, and her nine-month-old son, Owen Kusemererwa, both residents of Kitumba village in Nyakigumba Sub County, Bunyangabu district.

********

URN