UPDF soldier in Zombo arrested for shooting dead civilian

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defence Force-UPDF soldier has been arrested for shooting dead a civilian in Zombo district.

Private John Tumushabe, 29 years attached to Gamba Army detach in Alangi sub county Zombo district on Thursday allegedly shot Francisco Ongeyowun, 28 years, a resident of Logo village, Alangi sub-county.

According to the police, Ongeyowun and two others who were returning home on a motorcycle were shot at by Tumushabe who was patrolling along the road after attempting to stop them.

Tumushabe who was in the company of other UPDF soldiers on foot patrol between Alangi and Zeu sub counties reportedly opened fire at the three shooting Ongeyowun on the right thigh.

The two people who were being carried by the deceased on the motorcycle fled while Francisco was later rushed by good Samaritans to Alangi health center III where he died from.

Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile says that the suspect is currently under army detention in Zombo as police carry out further inquiries into the incident.

Ahead of next week’s presidential elections, the army has intensified patrol along the Uganda-DRC and Uganda-South Sudan border.

*****

URN