UPDF shoots herds boy dead in Abim

Abim, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business came to stand still in Kanu village in Abim district following a demonstration by residents protesting the shooting of 12-year-old Peter Omoro by the army.

His relative, Joseph Owili, says that the teenager was looking after cattle armed with a bow and arrow when soldiers gunned him down at around 8am. “We can’t really tell how the trained UPDF soldiers just open at a young boy looking after animals in an open area, “he said.

Omoro’s mother, Joyce Akidi, says that his son was supposed to return to school next week. “He has been schooling at Alerek primary school, he just went to look after animals because the person who always looks after the animals was not feeling well, “she said.

Simon Akena, Kanu Village Defense Secretary, says that this is the second shooting in the district by government security personnel this week. He explains that three days ago, a police officer shot dead a footballer at Alerek playground for unclear reasons.

“Is the government trying to finish us one by one intentionally or what, because this is the second incident to happen in just three days, “he said.

Peter Logiro, the Abim Resident District Commissioner told URN that he was on his way to the scene of the shooting. “I am on my way with the UPDF intelligence officer to the scene of crime we shall talk later,” he said.

Capt. Edwin Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd division Spokesperson also promised to issue a detailed statement on the matter later.

