UPDF renovates Kyamuswa health center IV theatre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Islanders are sighing with relief and now have reason to smile following the national army’s helping hand that has seen a key hospital operating theatre restored.

While handing over the renovated theatre at Bukasa, Gen Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport promised to equip the facility with needed machines through Ministry of health.

The theatre which was constructed in 2012 had become so dilapidated that even the ceiling had collapsed.

The theatre had also not been functional due to lack of equipment used in operation of patients and pregnant mothers in islands.

Gen Wamala said after renovation, they are embarking on equipping the theatre to have it functional to serve the islanders.

“We have managed to equip the centre with mattresses, maternity beds and some basic equipment in the meantime,” Minister Katumba added.

The health facility has 23 staff out of over 40 health workers expected to serve in an health center IV unit.

Mukasa Mawagi Ronald, the in charge of the facility said this limits health services provided by the facility towards the islanders.

Kyamuswa health center IV serves approximately 18,000 islanders on the islands of Bukasa, Bugaba, Buyange, Kisaba, Lwanabatya and Nakibanga.

Namubiru Margaret, a resident of Bukasa said women had been burdened with transport while giving birth but now the theatre is to address some of the women issues.

