UPDF rejects calls by Karamoja leaders to establish protected communal kraals

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has rejected requests by leaders in Karamoja to re-introduce protected kraals across the region.

In 2001 when UPDF launched a disarmament exercise in Karamoja and collected 50,000 illegal guns from the Karamojong, the army took the responsibility of keeping thousands of cattle in different kraals in Moroto, Kotido, Kaabong, Abim and Nakapiripit districts.

This was meant to protect the cattle from rustlers who had refused to hand over their guns to the army.

Under the communal protected kraal system, pastoralists graze their cattle during the daytime and hand them over to the army at night for protection against suspected cattle rustlers.

In 2014, a group of peace committee elders and reformed youth in the region asked the government to dismantle all the kraals under UPDF protection and return the animals to the owners since the region was peaceful.

However, following the current wave of cattle rustling in the region, the peace leaders and their political leaders have again requested the army to re-establish the protected army kraals.

Joseph Losukari, chairman of peace committee, Rengen sub-county in Kotido district says that the warriors who had fled the region during the first disarmament have returned to steal livestock.

He noted that putting livestock in kraals protected by the army would help to safeguard the few remaining animals.

“These warriors are raiding us every day because they know the cows are with some of us who are not armed so the army should take back these cows and keep them in the protected kraals,” he said.

Samson Lokeris, the former Member of Parliament for Dodoth East said the only option to safeguard the remaining Karamojong cattle from the rustlers is by UPDF establishing protected kraals.

But Major Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson said the army will not revive the protected kraals. He explains that the Karimojong abused the system by leaving children and soldiers to graze animals while the livestock owners engaged in raiding.

According to Major Mugisa, the Karimojongs should protect their livestock although some few elements who are still holding guns are causing insecurity in the area.

He urged the kraals and political leaders to always be quick in providing information to the army whenever their livestock are raided for easy tracking.

“When they give us information on time, out forces rush quickly and intercept the animals,” he said.

