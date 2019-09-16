UPDF Officers warned of dangers of human rights violations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Officers of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces have been cautioned against violation of human rights through acts like torture and illegal detentions.

According to the Deputy 2nd Division Commander, Col. Anthony Lukwago, such acts taint the name of the institution and make the public lose trust in the force that has labored to establish a good relationship with the people they serve.

In a message delivered for him by the 2nd division public relations officer, Major Charles Kabona at the opening of a three-day training on human rights on Monday at the Pelican Hotel in Mbarara town, he revealed that upholding human rights and ensuring that people enjoy their freedom must be a priority for every soldier.

The training Organized by African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims- (ACTV) with funding from the democratic governance facility seeks to equip soldiers with knowledge to enable them prevent and prohibit torture.

The training has attracted participants from the units in Mbarara, Ntungamo, Kasese, Masindi, Kisoro among others. The Uganda people’s defense forces has of recent been on the spotlight for participating in torture of protestors, journalists as well as being behind illegal detention of suspects.

URN