UPDF deploys more 320 LDUs in Kira Municipality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have deployed more 320 newly trained LDU personnel in Kira municipality areas to beef up security following increased acts of crimes.

While presenting the new LDU’s to local leaders during a security meeting in Bulindo on Wednesday evening, Lt Twaha Ssali, the Commandant of Kasangati LDU Battalion said that the deployed group is in fulfillment of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s 10-point security plan that was unveiled at the peak of violent crimes last year.

He says that this group of LDUs have been well shaped and disciplined during training in Kaweweta compared to the past group that had issues in communities.

Last year, at least 6000 LDU recruits were deployed in Kampala Metropolitan areas to beef up security.

Joseph Ssekasamba, RDC Kira municipal has warned the deployed LDUs to avoid acts of reckless shootings that have resulted into death of civilians in the past, theft and extortion.

Area leaders led by Gerald Kizito from Kira Division has commended the deployment of LDU’s in their villages. He says that this will help them to reduce on acts of criminality.

District Police commander Kasangati police Station, SP Benson Muhangi implored locals where the LDU’s will be deployed to work hand in hand and embrace community policing system to curb crimes.

URN