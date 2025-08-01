UPDF: 65,000 disqualified from 2025 recruitment exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixty-five thousand Ugandans who applied to join the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have been disqualified during the ongoing mass recruitment exercise. The UPDF recently conducted a nationwide recruitment drive from July 7 to July 11, 2025, aiming to enlist 11,500 new soldiers.

The process began with online applications submitted through the UPDF website.

According to Major General Felix Kulaigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, the force received a total of 78,000 applications. Of these, only 13,000 applicants successfully qualified for the next stage, leaving 65,000 disqualified.

Kulaigye said the next phase will involve physical screening at designated district recruitment centers from August 5 to August 15.

He noted that the physical screening will further reduce the number of qualified applicants from 13,000 to the final target of 11,500.

The UPDF has also advised applicants with certain medical conditions—including bow-leggedness, cross-eyedness, or ringworm—not to attend the physical screening, as they are unlikely to meet the required medical standards.

