UPDF: 100 arrested for forgery, bribery at recruitment in Sebei

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 100 people have been arrested in the Sebei sub-region for attempting to fraudulently join the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) during the just concluded recruitment exercise.

Maj. Isaac Oware, the Public Relations Officer for the UPDF 3rd Infantry Division, says the suspects were arrested between August 11th and 14th in the districts of Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa.

According to Oware, the suspects are accused of presenting forged academic documents and attempting to bribe recruitment officers in a bid to secure slots in the national army.

Maj. Oware said the exercise attracted a high number of applicants, many of whom were enthusiastic and physically fit but failed to meet the required academic and procedural standards.

“We are only here to recruit authentic applicants who meet the required standards. Those who have been arrested for presenting forged documents or attempting to bribe recruitment officers will be handled by the police,” Oware said.

Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the arrests and said investigations are ongoing.

“Some suspects have been released on police bond as inquiries continue, while others remain in custody. We are working to establish whether the suspects acted alone or were aided by others,” Chesang said. “Once investigations are complete, the suspects will face the appropriate legal action,” he added.

When asked about the unusually high number of cases, Col. Steven Mashareka Tumuranzye, the team leader of the recruitment exercise in Sebei, attributed the problem to a lack of awareness among potential recruits.

“Many of the youth were simply unaware of the correct recruitment procedures. Some did not understand the new system, which includes online registration and presentation of valid documents,” Col. Tumuranzye said. He added, “We urge district security committees, especially those led by the Resident District Commisioners, to intensify community sensitisation ahead of future recruitments.”

The UPDF conducts annual recruitment across the country to bolster its ranks.

However, the process has often been marred by fraud, impersonation, and corruption issues that are particularly pronounced in regions struggling with high youth unemployment.

Security agencies have warned members of the public against engaging in or facilitating fraudulent practices during national recruitment exercises. They say such acts undermine national security and will not be tolerated.

Police and UPDF officials have pledged to continue working closely to ensure that only qualified, disciplined, and eligible candidates are recruited into the national army.

*****

URN