Up to 1,650 bartenders to attend Diageo Bar Academy Training Program

Uganda Breweries rolls out Diageo Bar Academy Training Program to elevate hospitality sector standards

Kampala,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Diageo Bar Academy training program, designed to enhance service excellence and professionalism within Uganda’s hospitality industry, is back. Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) today announced the return of the program that aims to upskill 1,650 bartenders and bar staff in Kampala, reinforcing Uganda’s position as a competitive hospitality destination.

According to a UBL official, the hospitality industry’s growth in Uganda requires well-trained bartenders and bar staff to create exceptional guest experiences. “Through this globally recognized platform, participants will gain skills in mixology, customer engagement, responsible service, and business acumen. The program is aligned with Uganda’s efforts to raise service standards and support the growth of the tourism sector,” the UBL official said.

“The hospitality sector is one of the largest employers in Uganda, and its growth impacts the economy,” added Roy Tumwizere, Head of Advocacy at Uganda Breweries Limited. “This program improves service quality, boosts career development, and enhances guest experiences, contributing to the sector’s profitability and sustainability.”

In 2023, Uganda’s tourism sector recorded 1,274,210 international visitors, marking an 82% recovery from pre-pandemic levels, with the sector employing over 610,000 people (Nile Post, 2024). Studies show that businesses investing in staff training experience a 20-30% increase in repeat customer visits, and bartenders who undergo professional training demonstrate a 35% improvement in cocktail preparation skills (Formosa Journal, 2024). The Diageo Bar Academy has consistently contributed to higher customer satisfaction and improved job retention rates.

This initiative aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan III, which prioritizes workforce skills development. With 800,000 young people entering the workforce annually (World Bank, 2024), programs like the Diageo Bar Academy are essential to bridging the skills gap and creating meaningful employment opportunities.

Additionally, the program focuses on increasing women’s participation in the hospitality sector, aiming to enhance gender equality and create more career opportunities for women.

Uganda’s growing middle class—currently at 8.3 million—is driving increased demand for premium dining and hospitality experiences. As 39.2% of Ugandans regularly dine away from home, the need for well-trained professionals to meet evolving consumer expectations has never been higher (ResearchGate, 2024).

“The service industry is evolving rapidly, with consumers seeking premium experiences,” Tumwizere added. “Through this training, we are empowering hospitality professionals to elevate guest experiences, leading to greater industry growth.”

The Diageo Bar Academy program has a proven track record of improving service quality. Previous cohorts have reported increased job retention, higher earnings, and improved customer satisfaction ratings.

According to reports, bartenders who complete the program demonstrate a 35% improvement in cocktail preparation skills, which leads to more innovative and diverse beverage offerings in Uganda’s bars and restaurants. Studies further show that hotels with comprehensive training programs report higher customer satisfaction, reinforcing the importance of professional development in the hospitality sector .

Run under the Uganda Breweries Learning for Life initiative, the Diageo Bar Academy offers young individuals an unconventional and profitable career path in the hospitality sector. The program has trained over 5,000 bartenders, equipping them with business and practical hospitality skills that enhance their employment prospects.

Beneficiaries report improved cocktail preparation skills, resulting in more diverse and innovative beverage menus, while businesses benefit from higher job retention rates and a more stable, motivated workforce. By empowering youth to pursue rewarding careers in bartending and hospitality, Uganda Breweries is fostering economic growth and professionalization within the industry.

Globally, the hospitality industry is expanding at a remarkable pace. The demand for luxury travel and elevated experiences is at an all-time high, with affluent consumers increasingly seeking high-quality, personalized services (EHL Hospitality Insights, 2024). Careers in hospitality are becoming increasingly profitable, with well-trained bartenders and service professionals in high demand across premier destinations worldwide. By aligning Uganda’s service sector with these global trends, the Diageo Bar Academy is contributing to the professionalization of bartending and the long-term growth of Uganda’s hospitality industry.