Unyama national teachers’ college open new term with psychological therapy sessions

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Unyama National Teachers’ College has embarked on psychological training of the staff and students after schools reopened for the finalists after about seven months due to COVID-19.

Both the lecturers and their students at the Gulu based College were on Monday taken through a session on psychological therapy as normal lessons are expected to begin on Tuesday morning.

David Basadah, the Principal of the College told Uganda Radio Network – URN in an interview that both the lecturers and the students have returned to the college with stress and psychological challenges.

“Our lecturers and the students are not stable enough and we can’t begin classes before this special session on psychological therapy, said Basadha. He added that the College has put in place all the equipment to follow the operating guidelines from the Ministry of Health and has urged the students and the staff to maintain total discipline.

Basadha noted that the school has an overall population of 980 students, 488 are finalists and only 150 have so far reported back.

Miriam Namuwonge, a finalist says she had always been with stress thinking about when again she would complete her study after the schools were lockdown due to corona virus.

“I have forgotten almost everything about classes but am happy that we are here once again” Namuwonge told Uganda Radio Network.

However, the College has also instituted a committee of 10 people of COVID-19 Taskforce and equally trained by the Gulu District Senior Health Officials to observe guidelines on COVID-19.

David Okello, a lecturer at the College and the Chairperson of the Task force says the school has readjusted the sitting arrangement of students to maintain social distancing in classes.

Okello explained that each class will only accommodate 25 students as opposed to the previous 80 before the school was closed.

The College has also readjusted accommodation in the hostel from 4 students previously per room to 2 students currently and the isolation centre was also designated with the premises.

Yoweri Idiba, the District Health Officer for Gulu had advised the schools and the colleges to prioritize counseling to help the learners and the lecturers cope with the new phenomenon.

********

URN