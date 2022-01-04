UNRA to develop four landing sites on Lake Bunyonyi

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) will only develop four out of the projected nine landing sites during the establishment of ferry services on Lake Bunyonyi.

The possibility of ferry services on Africa’s second deepest lake is a result of a campaign commitment made in 2015 by President Yoweri Museveni to ease transport across the water body which had become a death trap for travellers to the districts of Kabale and Rubanda in South Western Uganda.

According to the plan, nine landing sites are supposed to be developed for easy accessibility of services by locals. The projected sites include Kyevu, Kakooko, Bwama, Mulandi, Bulimba, Bufuka, Katooma, Butenga and Heisesero.

However, in a leaked plan showing the routes, UNRA indicates that it will only develop Kyevu in Butanda sub county, Kakooko and Bwama in Kitumba sub county, and Mulandi in Bufundi sub county, Rubanda district. Muko and Bubaare sub-counties remain without any landing service.

Engineer Joseph Otim, the Director of Road Maintenance and Hebert Mutyaba, UNRA’s head of ferry services at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) admit that the first ferry route equivalent to between 12 kilometres will be from Bwama island to Kakoko and Kyevu, and the second route equivalent to six kilometres will be from Kakooko to Bwama and Mulandi. He says that the route is estimated to take three to four and half hours.

According to the plan, Harutinda landing site in Kitumba sub-county currently, the biggest landing site on the lake will be closed and people be shifted to Bwama landing site in the same sub-county. Otim also explains that UNRA is likely to sign a contract with the contractor in June this year, although it hasn’t identified one.

He also explains that the development of Kyevu, Kakooko, Bwama and Mulandi landing sites will involve waiting shades, administration blocks, staff cafeteria, guardhouses, toilets, fuel storages, rescue boats facilities, safety signage, parking and kitchens among others.

Our reporter also got a copy of a leaked timeline indicating that the ferry will be commissioned between September –December 2024.

URN