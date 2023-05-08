UNRA needs three weeks to repair Kabale-Kisoro road

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has announced that it will require approximately three weeks to repair the damaged section of the Kabale-Kisoro road and make it motorable.

The road section collapsed at Bwaara village on Thursday morning, resulting in heavy traffic on both sides. The road connects Uganda to neighboring countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

Despite UNRA’s advice to use the alternative route of 88 kilometers via Katuna-Rubaya-Muko and the 20-kilometer Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi-Kachwekano-Rubona-Heisesero roads, some drivers of buses and trucks chose to cross the damaged road section, forcing UNRA to close it.

Alison Abenawe, the UNRA Kabale station manager, explained that mobilizing equipment and necessary materials would take a significant amount of time.

Abenawe also attributed the drivers’ risky behavior to cross the damaged road section to the laxity of police traffic.

Evelyn Ninsiima Kikafunda, an environmental activist with Green Environment Promotion, a non-government organization in Rubanda district, stated that this is an opportune time for the government and locals to launch a campaign for environmental protection through tree planting.

However, Wycliffe Rushaju, a tour guide in Kigezi, complained that the diversion roads suggested by UNRA are unsuitable for tourists.

*****

URN