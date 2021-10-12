Unknown assailants kill Alebtong town clerk at his residence

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown assailants have killed Denis Ogwang Adar, the town clerk of Alebtong town council in Alebtong district. The assailants hit Adar with a blunt object outside his residence in Baropuu ‘A’ village, Angwetangwet parish in Lira City East Division on Monday night.

They also injured his wife Anjela Awacu who is currently hospitalised at a private health facility in Lira city. Valentine Obira, the area LC I chairperson says that the assailants made away with Shillings 9million in cash although they were demanding for Shillings 20 million.

According to Obira, this is a planned attack because the family has been reporting similar attacks since 2017.

In 2018, police deployed to guard the deceased’s home when unknown people invaded the home on various occasions. However, the officers left a few weeks later with the belief that the raid was isolated. Considering the recent incident, the chairperson believes that there is a need to have a police outpost in the area because the only outpost within the parish is very far away.

Jackson Obira, one of the residents says that there is need for the establishment of a police post and conduct inter-village night patrols because of many criminal gangs roaming the area.

Jimmy Mao, the LCI chairperson of Angwetangwet B village who doubles as the chairperson of all chairpersons within the parish condemned the murder, saying they have resolved to have night patrols.

Canon George Adoko, the Alebtong Chief Administrative Officer described the deceased as hard-working, saying his death is shocking and a big blow to the district.

“I’m very shocked and saddened that he was murdered, I did not expect such a thing to have happened. He was a very good staff, actually, he was one of my hard-working staff whom we had just recruited and his death is a big blow to us,” he said.

The deceased is survived by a wife and 3 children between 8 and 1 years of age. By the time of filing this story, police had taken the deceased’s body to Lira Referral Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

*****

URN