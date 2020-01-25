Universities urged to prioritize research oriented teaching

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Universities have been advised to prioritize research programs other than focusing on topics and modules while taking students through their courses.

The vice-chancellor of Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi Prof. John C. Maviiri says that students need to be equipped with critical thinking skills to help them become better students, and prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

According to Maviiri, it is only through research that learners will discover and evaluates new knowledge, ideas, and the technologies essential in driving the future of society and humanity. He explains why universities maintain a series of courses that are entirely useless for today’s market.

Prof Maviiri was speaking at Uganda Martyrs University’s 11th Annual Research Conference held at the main campus in Nkozi, Mpigi district last evening. The conference was held under the theme Innovating, Teaching and Learning for higher education in changing times.

Prof Maviiri said that since problems are not static and there can never be a topic or module to solve problems, learners should be availed with a formula to help them approach problems as and when they emerge.

He believes that everyone from University should be a leader in their professional areas, capable of making a difference in society. However, he adds, this can only be done if they research and are critical enough to engage.

Chip Kingsbury, the coordinator of the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Daystar University, Nairobi said that Africa’s education system was designed towards making students great exam takers and in the end, they don’t necessarily make it to what they want to be.

Dr Benedict Kabiito, the acting Associate Dean for the School of Post Graduate Studies and Research at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi says that research is not only a pillar of education but also a social process which must be embraced by everyone regardless of their status.

******

URN