UNHCR welcomes UCC decision on SIM cards for refugees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UNHCR Representative in Uganda Joel Boutroue has welcomed the directive by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), which will greatly improve access to SIM cards for refugees in Uganda.

On August 13, 2019, the Uganda Communications Commission issued a directive to the Mobile Network Operators, clarifying this change and explaining the SIM card registration process for refugees. Until now, only the refugee ID card was accepted and this made it difficult for refugees to access SIM cards.

UCC has said that SIM cards can be issued to refugees who present a valid Refugee Registration document issued by Office of the Prime Minister, serving as valid Refugee ID card.

In the absence of a valid Refugee ID card, consideration can be given to an Attestation Letter issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The registration information pertaining to the individual on the Refugee ID card or Attestation Letter should be properly captured in the SIM card registration, for a new SIM, SIM swap or SIM replacement.

“The new directive will enable the majority of refugees to legally access sim cards and ease communication with families and also with UNHCR through the refugee helpline. Communication is a fundamental part of humanitarian response and is essential in ensuring, accountability, transparency and operational effectiveness. Uganda continues to show solidarity with refugees and the international community should stand with Uganda,” said Boutroue.

Uganda currently hosts over 1.3 million refugees and is the largest refugee hosting country in Africa.