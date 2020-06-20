Unfulfilled presidential pledges irk NRM party chairpersons in Acholi

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairpersons in Gulu and Omoro sub-counties have expressed frustration over long unfulfilled pledges made to them by President Yoweri Museveni.

Under the NRM sub–county chairperson associations in the two districts, the disgruntled party leaders say that President Museveni pledged 10 million Shillings, a pair of oxen and an ox –plough to each of them during a meeting held at his home in Rwakitura, in 2016. But since then, the pledges have never materialized.

Geoffrey Okot, the NRM chairperson of Unyama sub–county in Gulu says that on several occasions they have tried to approach the President during his visits to the region to remind him of the unfulfilled pledges but were blocked from seeing him.

Christine Olok, the NRM Cchairperson of Bardege division in Gulu Municipality says that they saw a letter from State House addressed to William Nokrach, the Member of Parliament directing him to follow up the pledge on their behalf to no avail.

Alok who is also the General Chairperson of the Association told URN in an interview that they have now lost confidence in the NRM leadership of Acholi sub-region and accused them of intentionally sabotaging their effort to claim their pledges.

Gifty Aber, another disgruntled NRM chairperson in Laroo Division explained that want to meet the President in person since they strongly believe that they are being gagged by NRM hierarchies.

Meanwhile, Jacob Ojok Otobi, the NRM Chairperson of Layibi Division said that they are giving a two-week ultimatum to the responsible authorities to respond to their plight before they storm State House in protest. However, Denise Kidega, the NRM Chairperson of KorosSub county in Omoro said that although they are frustrated by the unfulfilled pledges by the president, they remain loyal to the party.

But William Nokrach, the Member of Parliament for Persons with Disability in Northern Uganda called for calm as he coordinates with the State House comptroller to follow up on the matter.

In January 2019, NRM youth and leaders in Acholi also threatened to defect from the party before 2021 polls over unfulfilled pledges by President Museveni. In 2012, the group visited the President’s home in Rwakitura from where, they were promised a SACCO, scholarships and motor bicycles, oxen and ploughs and 40 iron sheets accompanied by 100 bags of cement for each of the 240 visiting youth councillors but no avail.

Available information from a report of the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances indicates that President Museveni had not honoured up to 817 of his promises since 1986.

