UNEB withholds 1,262 UCE results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB has withheld UCE results of 1,262 candidates over examination malpractices.

According to UNEB, there was a decrease in examination malpractices compared to 2018 when 1,825 candidates had their results withheld.

Speaking at the release of the 2019 UCE results on Friday, Prof Mary Okwakol, the UNEB chairperson noted that they received a lot of support from the public during the examination period.

“We had a lot of support from the public. We were informed of possible cases of examination malpractice ahead in time, “Prof Okwakol said.

According to Okwakol, the board has summoned the affected schools and the hearings will take place in two weeks’ time. In 2018, after the hearings, 1086 results were cancelled.

Dan N Odongo, the Executive Secretary of UNEB attributes the reduction of withheld results to the severe security measures.

“The measures put in place resulted in a welcome reduction in the cases of malpractice,” Odongo said.

Last year, the board introduced a number of security measures which included; use of electronic locks at examination storage centres, delaying the pickup time of the examination papers and increasing the number of security officers to monitor the examination.

A total of 333,060 candidates sat for examinations.

*****

URN