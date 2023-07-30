UNEB sets deadline for 2023 candidate registration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examinations Board – UNEB is set to conclude the last phase of late registration for the 2023 candidates on Monday, July 31st, 2023.

UNEB says any learners that intend to register for the 2023 PLE, UCE, and UACE Examinations should do so before midnight Hour of July 31.

In a statement released by the board, it has urged heads of centres, parents, and candidates to use the remaining few days to ensure all candidates who intend to sit for 2023 are fully registered.

The board says there will be no opportunity to register 2023 candidates after July 31st.

“Let’s ensure that no learner is left out,” says Jenifer Kalule Musamba, the UNEB PRO in the statement.

“Registration during this phase attracts a surcharge of 100% of the original set fees of 34,000/= for PLE, 164,000= for UCE, and 186,000= for UACE. So anyone registering now will have to pay twice the amount”. She added.

In the statement, Heads of Centers are also reminded to allow candidates to cross-check the correctness of the data uploaded on the portal and make the necessary amendments.

Musamba says all amendments made by July 31st will be free of charge.

The Uganda National Examinations Board ( UNEB) reminds Heads of Centers, Parents and Candidates that the last phase of late registration for the 2023 candidates ends on Monday July 31st, 2023.* Any learners that intend to register for the 2023 PLE, UCE and UACE Examinations… — Uganda National Examinations Board (@UNEB_UG) July 27, 2023