UN chief urges more in-depth examination of causes of hate

United Nations | Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the international community to do more to examine the conditions that drive hate.

“We must do more to support victims and examine the conditions that drive intolerance and hate,” the UN chief said in his message to the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, observed on Aug. 22 each year.

“Initiatives like my Call to Action for Human Rights and the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech are tools that can be used to address these complex and pressing issues,” he noted.

Guterres said that despite the concern of the United Nations General Assembly, which instituted this observance in 2019, persons and communities worldwide continue to face intolerance and violence based on religion or belief.

“Hate speech, online or offline, continues to fuel violence against vulnerable members of society, including ethnic and religious minorities,” he said.

The secretary-general underscored that states have the responsibility to prevent and address discrimination and violence inflicted in the name of religion or belief through comprehensive policies that promote inclusion, diversity, tolerance and interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

“It is essential that all states, faith leaders and other influential actors condemn all incitement to hatred and violence based on religion or belief. Only a collective, inclusive, and society-wide effort can result in safe coexistence for all and end this blight on our societies,” he added.